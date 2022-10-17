There were no injuries reported after Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue crews responded to a mobile home fire in Sun Valley Monday morning.
The fire was reported in the area of East First Avenue and Carol Street around 11:26 a.m.
Five people were in the mobile home at the time of the fire and were able to get out with no injuries.
No other structures were damaged.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Sparks Fire and the Washoe County Sheriff's Office were also on scene.
The Sheriff's Office is asking the community to avoid the area at this time.