An investigation is underway after a reported explosion caused a house to catch on fire in Meyers, California.
Crews with South Lake Tahoe Fire and Rescue responded as mutual aid on a report of an explosion in the Arrowhead Ave area.
When first responders arrived, the second story of a residential home was fully engulfed in flames.
A neighbor who lives in the area told us the house was brand new and for sale.
South Lake Tahoe Fire says it was a significant firefight as a nearby hydrant had not been dug out.
Firefighters deployed multiple hand lines to protect adjacent houses and extinguish the fire.
No injuries were reported.
Lake Valley Fire and South Lake Tahoe Emergency Services also responded to the incident.