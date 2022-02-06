North Lake Tahoe Pile Burning in Effect

The North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District is anticipating pile burning just north of Incline Village during February 7th through the 11th, 2022.
They want to make residents around that area aware that there may be smoke from the pile burns for about 2 to 3 days. Anyone who is sensitive to smoke should stay inside, with windows and doors closed, until the smoke is gone.
The Fire District thanks the community for their patience and understanding. The purpose of this kind of pile burning is to improve forest health and fire safety in the long run.
(The North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District assisted with this report).