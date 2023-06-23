Drivers are advised to plan alternate routes as northbound Interstate 580 is reduced to one lane in central Reno this weekend as part of a continuing Nevada Department of Transportation project to resurface the interstate and improve bridges.
Beginning at approximately 8 p.m. Saturday, June 24 through 5 a.m. Monday, June 26, northbound I-580 will be reduced to one lane from Peckham Lane to Mill Street.
Drivers are advised to plan alternate routes and avoid the area. Motorists who must travel this section of I-580 should plan for extensive travel delays and are reminded to drive safely and attentively through the work zone.
Additional major construction weekends will take place in July, with northbound I-580 lanes once again reduced for construction. The road work schedule is subject to change.
Drivers have seen periodic lane reductions on this section of I-580 since mid April as crews resurface the aging interstate.
During two similar major construction weekends on southbound I-580, crews placed more than 14,000 tons of new asphalt to resurface the southbound interstate.
Additional major construction weekends are planned later this summer for resurfacing of northbound lanes. Each major construction weekend allows crews to condense approximately one and half months of resurfacing construction into one weekend of work, while providing a smoother and longer-lasting pavement.
Weekend hours also help avoid additional travel impacts to weekday commute hour traffic.
Through winter 2023, drivers will also see the following intermittent lane reductions and overnight ramp closures on both directions of I-580 from south of Moana Lane (Peckham Lane) to Mill Street.
Lanes will be further reduced to between one and/or two lanes on I-580 between Moana Lane (Peckham Lane) and Mill Street between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. nightly Sunday evenings through Friday mornings.
Individual interstate ramps will periodically be closed from as early as 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly Sunday evenings to Friday mornings as resurfacing takes place in front of each ramp. Only one consecutive ramp will be closed at a time, with nearby marked detours available.
Speed limits will be reduced to 55mph, 24/7.
Many sections of the interstate surface are more than 40 years of age. The project will resurface approximately two and a half miles of I-580 from Peckham Lane to Mill Street. Age-related cracking of the concrete interstate surface will first be removed or filled in some areas, and a new asphalt surface placed for a smoother and safer drive.
Certain segments of pavement between Mill Street and Villanova Drive were replaced or widened as part of previous road previous projects, and will not be replaced as part of the current reconstruction.
Bridge deck and maintenance improvements will also be made on the bridge viaduct structure carrying I-580 over the Regional Transportation Commission bus facilities between Plumb Lane and Villanova Drive, as well as on northbound I-580 bridges at Second and Fourth streets and Kietzke Lane.
In total, nearly 33,500 tons of asphalt will be used to provide a safer, smoother interstate surface for the as many as 170,000 drivers who travel the busy stretch of interstate daily. The asphalt paving will provide an adaptable interstate surface to easily align with future phases of Reno spaghetti bowl renovations.
Additional state highway information is available at dot.nv.gov or by calling (775) 888-7000.