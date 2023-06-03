Volunteers with the Northern Nevada Chapter of the American Red Cross were honored today for exceptional service during the past year.
Honorees representing volunteers from cities throughout Northern Nevada, including Fallon, Incline Village, Reno, Sparks and Winnemucca, were announced today during the chapter’s annual meeting.
“Volunteers serve locally, and they often travel outside the state to assist communities regionally and throughout the country during times of disaster,” said Mary Powell, Executive Director of the American Red Cross Northern Nevada Chapter, which serves residents in 13 counties. “Over 90% of the Red Cross workforce is comprised of volunteers.”
Volunteers throughout Northern Nevada worked 15,275 over 12 months.
“The hours represent generous individuals who donated their time to serve those in need,” Powell said. “Through their selfless efforts, our communities were more prepared to face challenges and recover from disasters.”
2022-23 Honorees are:
The Clara Barton Honor Award for Meritorious Volunteer Leadership- Betsy Morse, Reno
This award is the highest honor given within the northern Nevada region and is presented to a volunteer who has consistently provided personal expertise and leadership, enabling the Red Cross to contribute valuable service to the community.
Betsy's dedication extends to numerous roles and responsibilities in several areas of service, including Disaster Action Team (DAT) and teaching preparedness and classes in disaster cycle services. As an advanced instructor, she also shares her knowledge and expertise with other teachers.
Betsy is a member of the chapter’s Public Affairs team, assisting in communications with media outlets. She has meticulous organizational skills that ensure supplies are up to date, so disaster assistance preparedness and education efforts are effectively carried out. Her exemplary leadership skills are evident through her work as a member of the chapter’s board of directors and the Mission committee. In every task she undertakes, Betsy exemplifies cooperation, resourcefulness, and productivity. Through her leadership and selfless service, she ensures that our organization continues to make a positive impact in our community.
Rising Star Volunteer Award - Alan Wagner, Fallon
This award recognizes a volunteer who has been with the organization less than one year and has had a measurable impact on the American Red Cross, the community, and the clients we serve.
From his initial involvement with disaster cycle services, Al has demonstrated unwavering commitment by filling critical needs as a Disaster Action Team member, emergency management agency team member, and as a community volunteer leader, assisting in emergency preparedness education for children and adults. Al’s efforts to educate the community about the Sound the Alarm program have resulted in an increase in requests for smoke detector installations and educational programs aimed at home fire prevention.
Board Member Recognition Award - Bruce Berwager, Incline Village
With over 50 years of service as a volunteer in northern Nevada, Bruce is being honored for his noteworthy history and contributions to the chapter. He is an active leader on the chapter’s board of directors, the Mission Committee, and currently leads mass care activities, He has shared his extensive knowledge and insight, creating an environment where diverse perspectives thrive. Bruce uplifts fellow volunteers, fosters collaboration, and embodies the spirit of voluntary service. In addition to his work with the Red Cross, Bruce is the CEO of Discovery Resources, LLC.
Business Operations Volunteer Award - Juli Barry, Reno
This award recognizes a volunteer who has demonstrated initiative in supporting all lines of service in fulfilling the Red Cross mission.
Juli's involvement in various aspects of the office's daily operations is invaluable. From processing donations to managing disaster card inventories, her contributions have had a lasting impact on the efficiency and effectiveness of the chapter office.
Disaster Preparedness Volunteer Award - Leslie Hall, Reno
This award recognizes a volunteer who has had a measurable impact on the organization and the communities we serve through disaster preparedness education.
Leslie's initiative and eagerness as the youth preparedness coordinator have been noticeably effective. Her measurable impact is seen in the coordination of Prepare with Pedro presentations to 335 students at Lahontan elementary school in Fallon. Through her work and collaborative leadership, Leslie has extended our mission to diverse communities in northern Nevada.
Disaster Response Volunteer Award - Jim Rich, Reno
The award honors a volunteer who has had a measurable impact on the organization, the community, and clients we serve.
Jim’s collaborative efforts are evident through countless hours spent individually training DAT responders, ensuring their readiness to serve those impacted by disaster. In addition, his engagement with county emergency management teams, the State of Nevada, and local community leaders has strengthened our ability to support communities in times of need.
Volunteer Services Volunteer Award - Kitty Tammen, Sparks
This award recognizes a member of the Volunteer Services team who provides superior customer service to all Red Cross volunteers and supports all units of the organization to attract, engage, and retain volunteers.
Kitty's expertise and experience have significantly contributed to the increased engagement and satisfaction of our volunteers. She serves as a vital link between prospective and existing volunteers and their path into the Red Cross family.
Volunteer Leadership Award - Emma Kracaw, Reno
This award is presented to a volunteer who has sustained superior and outstanding leadership service at the local level and beyond, with or on behalf of the Red Cross.
Emma has served as the Mission committee chair, where her leadership has created innovative initiatives to foster greater collaboration between volunteers and staff.
Special Citation for Exceptional Volunteer Service
This award honors volunteers whose sustained performance over a period of several years has exceeded their original commitment to the Red Cross.
This year, two volunteers are being honored:
Marlene Killion, Winnemucca
Marlene has tirelessly maintained Red Cross booths at community events, spreading awareness and promoting our mission. She has assisted the Disaster Action Team personnel during home fire responses on numerous occasions, providing essential support to those affected by devastating events. For the past 25 years, Marlene has carried out volunteer duties not only in Humboldt County, but also in Lander, Elko, Pershing, and Washoe counties.
Gail Bursill, Sparks
In Gail’s work as a casework supervisor, she exhibits an exceptional level of knowledge, expertise, and compassion for others. She assists new caseworkers daily in navigating a system that can often prove challenging and complex. Gail has an unwavering dedication to problem-solving and when faced with challenges in a case, she tenaciously investigates and explores every avenue to find viable solutions.
Chapter Board of Directors officers were also elected at the event
Matt Henderson of Reno, chairman; Bruce Berwager of Incline Village, vice-chairman; and Sarah Stevenson of Elko, secretary.