Northern Nevada Sierra Medical Center’s Family Birth Center welcomed its first New Year’s baby at 4:52 a.m. on Sunday, January 1, 2023.
Mother, Bayli, gave birth to a little girl, Emery.
The newborn weighed 8 pounds and 10 ounces and is welcomed by a mom Bayli, dad Trey and a big brother.
This is the Family Birth Center’s first baby of 2023, and one of nearly 500 born since the hospital opened in April 2022.
The new mom shared, “I was a bit early and not due until January 6 so we were surprised to have a New Year’s baby but we are very happy.”