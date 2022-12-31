With an atmospheric river winter storm hitting northern Nevada, the Nevada Department of Transportation is urging motorists to avoid driving during inclement weather.
As temperatures continue to drop, ice has the potential to form under a light layer of snow on the roadway.
Adding to the dangerous driving conditions is the potential increase of impaired drivers following New Year’s Eve celebrations.
NDOT says it is dedicated to keeping highways safe for drivers by first prioritizing snow removal on major thoroughfares such as interstates.
Local city and county governments are responsible for snow removal on city streets and county roads. Like many public and private employers, NDOT is experiencing staffing shortages for highway maintenance workers. While NDOT is working to provide the same level of snow removal as in previous years, motorists should also anticipate slower travel times and the potential of reduced highway snow removal.
The department is also hiring for temporary winter highway maintenance workers to help keep winter highways clear.
Statewide, more than 175 crashes occurred in inclement weather between Oct. 1, 2021 and April 30, 2022, including two fatalities.
Many of the crashes were due to unsafe driving in snow, ice and other wet conditions, such as driving too fast for conditions, following too closely, or failing to maintain a lane and overcorrecting.
When necessary to travel in winter weather, motorists are reminded to drive slowly for conditions and leave space between their vehicle and others. Wearing a seat belt and focusing on the road are other important driving tips for any type of weather.
Winter Preparation:
As storms move in, NDOT maintenance personnel patrol highways and closely monitor professional meteorological forecasts detailing wind, rain, snow, ice and other weather on state roads. Staff also utilize more than 50 Road Weather Information System meteorological stations located along northwestern Nevada highways to provide detailed reports of current air and pavement temperature, as well as moisture. The updated weather readings help pinpoint precise sections of roads needing brine, salt and sand or snow removal.
During major winter storms, crews work in 12-hour shifts, rotating personnel to provide 24 hour-a-day snow removal.
Updated state road conditions, including winter road closures and incidents, are available by dialing “511,” logging on to nvroads.com or using the Nevada 511 app before driving.
Drivers can also view live traffic cameras and sign up for free traffic alerts for their state road commute.
The City of Reno Utility Services and Maintenance and Operations teams have been monitoring stormwater conveyance systems and reports minimal impact from the earlier rain storms. Crews are operating 24/7 throughout the holiday weekend, and available to remove debris as needed to optimize flow. For the latest information visit weather.gov/Reno.
The current snowfall has decreased the immediate threat of flooding in the area. Given the unpredictable nature of weather patterns in the Truckee Meadows, the City has ensured that its snow-removal operations are ready to deploy instantly and effectively. See a video with helpful information on the City’s snow removal efforts here.
The City of Reno street system contains approximately 2,361 lane miles and is divided into 19 routes. Priority is given to arterial and collector streets. Secondary streets are plowed after priority streets as resources become available. See our current list of priority streets by route or view the route maps at Reno.gov/Snow.
City crews remind drivers to reduce their speed on slick or snow-covered roadways, especially when entering intersections and executing sharp turns; keep adequate distance from the vehicle in front of you; and be sure your vehicle is in good mechanical condition and equipped with proper tires or snow chains. Road conditions can change quickly and black ice may develop overnight.
Residents are encouraged to use caution on the road, or avoid travel until conditions improve.
With a winter storm hitting Douglas County, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) is asking drivers to stay off of the roads in unnecessary and non-emergency situations. DCSO is currently responding to numerous traffic accidents and stranded motorists.
Updated road conditions, including winter road closures and incidents, are available by dialing "511," logging on to nvroads.com, or using the Nevada 511 app before driving. Douglas County also has a webpage designated to County Road Closures and weather-related issues affecting Douglas County.
Updated road conditions, including winter road closures and incidents, are available by dialing “511,” logging on to nvroads.com, or using the Nevada 511 app before driving. Douglas County also has a webpage designated to County Road Closures and weather-related issues affecting Douglas County.
(NDOT, Dougals County and City of Reno)