The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has released their preliminary report on its investigation after a plane crash killed two people in Colfax last month.
On February 19, 2023, at about 1:35 p.m. an experimental amateur built amphibious Lockwood Aircraft corporation AirCam, N420PF,crashed near Grass Valley, California, killing the pilot and passenger.
The NTSB says a witness reported the pilot took him on a 25-minute flight and showed him areas of interest near the Nevada County Airport (GOO).
The pilot then returned to the airport, dropped off his passenger and picked up the second passenger.
The pilot then taxied to the refuel island where he spoke with a helicopter pilot.
The helicopter pilot reported that he observed the accident pilot top off the airplane with 100 low lead aviation fuel, and during a conversation, the accident pilot told him that he never flew above 500 feet [above the ground].
Multiple witness reported observing the airplane operating at a low altitude about 150 to 200 feet above ground level (agl) at a speed of about 45 to 50 miles an hour.
One witness reported seeing the airplane as it traveled in a straight line, over her house, just above the tree line. She saw the airplane’s wing tilt to the right then the airplane nose-dived straight down.
The airplane impacted terrain in a field surrounded by pine trees about 70 to 80 feet tall.
The first point of probable impact was three gouges in the terrain about ten feet west of the main wreckage.
The gouges were consistent with the contact made by the nose of the airplane, and the two engines.
----------------------------------------------------
February 22 Update:
Authorities have released the names of the two people killed in a small plane crash in Nevada County on Sunday.
The sheriff's office says 63-year-old Loren Willman of Nevada City and 55-year-old Nicole Shandrew of Grass Valley both died in the crash, around 1:30 p.m. west of Colfax.
It's unknown where the flight was headed when it crashed near the 20,000 block of Dog Bar Road.
The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the incident.
The NTSB says the Loren's Aircam experimental was built last year.
NTSB investigating the Feb. 19 crash of an experimental Aircam airplane near Grass Valley, California.— NTSB Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) February 20, 2023