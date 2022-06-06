The Nevada State Democratic Party says it has submitted an application to host the first primary of the 2024 presidential election cycle.
“On Friday, the Nevada State Democratic Party entered its official application to have Nevada host the first presidential primary in the nation. This step follows our state’s strong entry into this process, and our continued gratitude goes out to the tireless Democratic leaders who have advocated so strongly for Nevada.
“The Nevada State Democratic Party is proud to see our state receive the consideration we rightly deserve. As one of the single most diverse and fastest-growing states in the country, presidential candidates will be hearing voices that truly represent the changing needs, values, and vision of Americans. Making Nevada the first-in-the-nation isn’t about making the right decision for Nevada, it’s about making the right decision for every voter in the country.”
“Although there’s still much work ahead of us, we’re excited to showcase our beautiful home state’s unique strengths and unmatched qualifications. Every single American deserves to be represented from the very start of our political process. We know there’s no better place to begin than Nevada.”
---
ORIGINAL STORY: MAY 5, 2022
“Without question, Nevada’s broad demographic, geographic, economic diversity, and battleground status make us uniquely qualified for the critical role of shaping the direction of the race to the White House. Making Nevada the first-in-the-nation primary would benefit the entire country, ensuring that voice is given to a truly representative cross-section of the American public and laying the groundwork for winning our battleground state - and the White House - in the general election. By allowing our Democratic candidates to meet with voters representing a broader range of backgrounds and issues from the very start in an accessible primary election, future presidential campaigns will be more attuned to the concerns of all Americans," the NV Dems said in a statement.
Last June, Governor Steve Sisolak signed a law that would make Nevada the first state to vote in the 2024 presidential primary contests, bumping Iowa and New Hampshire from their leadoff spots.
Democrats in Nevada, including the late Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, launched the push last year to boost their state after the 2020 primary contest left members of the party questioning the process. They noted Iowa’s problem-plagued caucuses and the fact that the two traditional early states are overwhelmingly white, unlike Nevada.
There's no immediate reaction from Nevada's Republican party on the bid.
(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)