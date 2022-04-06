NV Energy says is warning the public of a phone scam involving meters.
The scammer tells customers they need to pay immediately for a new NV Energy meter or a meter upgrade, and threatens disconnection if this payment is not made. These calls spoof NV Energy's phone number.
NV Energy says it does not call customers to demand immediate payment for any reason. Customers who may be at risk of having their power disconnected because of nonpayment will receive a 10-day notice on their NV Energy bill and 48-hour notice via U.S. Mail.
NV Energy does not accept payments via Zelle, Venmo, MoneyPak or Bitcoin, and never asks for payment through a QR or bar code. The company will also never ask for your credit card information over the phone.
If customers receive a call asking for an immediate payment, they should refuse and call local law enforcement or NV Energy if they have additional questions. They may also report the scam via nvenergy.com/scams and check their account at nvenergy.com/myaccount. Customers can call NV Energy's 24/7 customer service department in northern Nevada at 775-834-4444 and in southern Nevada at 702-402-5555.
NV Energy performs Home Energy Assessments and Smart Thermostat installations by appointment only.
An NV Energy representative will never come to your home offering an unscheduled service. For other services, they say a technician may knock on your door to alert you of his/her presence before making repairs or installing equipment, but will not need to enter your home.
In addition, NV Energy requires field employees and contractors to wear identification badges at all times. Anyone claiming to be a NV Energy employee or contractor will be happy to present a badge and employee number when contacting customers in the field. Employees are never authorized to receive payment in the field.
We offer more tips and reminders on how to protect yourself from scams at nvenergy.com/scams.
(NV Energy)