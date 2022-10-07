This month, NV Energy has seen an uptick in utility scams targeting its customers in northern Nevada.
The scammer will call a customer and falsely identify themselves as an employee of NV Energy then make deceptive threats about their electric service and demand immediate payment. This particular scam is seeking payment via Zelle. The phone number also looks like it comes from NV Energy.
NV Energy does not call customers to demand immediate payment for any reason. Customers who may be at risk of having their power disconnected because of nonpayment will receive a 10-day notice on their NV Energy bill and 48-hour notice via U.S. Mail. NV Energy does not accept payments via Zelle, Venmo, MoneyPak or Bitcoin, and never asks for payment through a QR or bar code. The company will also never ask for your credit card information over the phone.
If customers receive a call asking for an immediate payment, they should refuse and report the scam via nvenergy.com/scams and check their account at nvenergy.com/myaccount. They can also reach out to NV Energy if they have questions.
It is also important to note that NV Energy performs Home Energy Assessments and Smart Thermostat installations by appointment only. An NV Energy representative will never come to your home offering an unscheduled service.
For other services, a technician may knock on your door to alert you of his/her presence before making repairs or installing equipment but will not need to enter your home.
In addition, NV Energy requires field employees and contractors to wear identification badges at all times. Anyone claiming to be a NV Energy employee or contractor will be happy to present a badge and employee number when contacting customers in the field. Employees are never authorized to receive payment in the field.
For more tips and reminders on how to protect yourself from scams, you can visit nvenergy.com/scams.