In the Nevada Legislature, the deadline for the second house passage is Friday. Both the Assembly and Senate are holding long floor sessions to get hundreds of bills to Governor Joe Lombardo’s desk.
There are a number of high profile bills that are poised to pass, including Assembly Joint Resolution 5 (HYPER LINK), which would amend the state constitution to allow the operation and regulation of a modern lottery.
Assemblyman Cameron "C.H." Miller has been the force behind the bill.
"After a vote here in this legislative body, then the next legislature they would have to vote in and pass it, and then it would go directly to the people of Nevada to make a vote on the ballot. At that time it would simply be an amendment to our constitution where then we would have to go back to the legislature to actually build out a lottery," said (D-North Las Vegas) Assemblyman Cameron "C.H." Miller
Miller says that in California, 7 out 10 of their highest earning lottery depots surround Nevada. He says that is millions of revenue Nevada is not getting put toward critical services.
"I have been saying since the begging, for me I want the money to go to mental health, so my full intention is if we get this thing stood up, if the people of Nevada say hey, we want to have a lottery in our state, that we start gearing that specific focus towards mental health funding for youth," said Miller.
Another high-profile bill that passed on Wednesday was medical aid in dying.
In terms of the budget, lawmakers are slowly making progress. Three budget bills passed along partisan lines. Two budget bills passed in the senate, with the education budget being split among democrats who proposed it and republicans who support lombardo's vision.
