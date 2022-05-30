Students, staff and alumni are invited to say goodbye to O'Brien Middle School as construction of a new building at the location of the athletic fields is expected to be completed before the next school year.
New athletics fields will then be built on the footprint of the old school and ready in 2023.
The Washoe County School District says the new school will have additional capacity for future growth in the area and will allow for all 6th graders to join their 7th and 8th grade peers in middle school there.
Those in attendance will have the opportunity to tour the old building one last time, enjoy refreshments, and leave a signature on a lobby wall.
The farewell event will be held on Tuesday, June 7 at O'Brien Middle School, 10500 Stead Blvd. from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
(Washoe County School District)