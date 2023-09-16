The North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District responded to a crash involving multiple vehicles the morning of Saturday, September 16, 2023.
A commercial dump truck caught fire in the crash. That fire spread to a tree which was quickly put out, according to a post on the NLTFPD Facebook page.
One person had to be extricated from their vehicle and was taken to Renown Regional Medical Center.
A second person involved in the crash didn't need to be taken to the hospital, and the NLTFPD reports that a dog involved in the incident is doing well.