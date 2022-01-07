Reno Police are investigating a shooting that left a woman injured in Reno.
The shooting happened at the La Quinta Inn at 4001 Market Street around 4:40 P.M. on Friday, January 7.
Police say the gunshot went through one of the hotel rooms and struck the woman in the leg.
The woman was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police describe the suspect as a male, clean-shaven who was driving a silver or gray sedan.
If you have any information, please contact the Reno Police Department at 775-334-2188 or remain anonymous and call or text Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 or go on-line at secretwitness.com.