Reno Fire crews responded to a mobile home fire on West Ranger Road in Panther Valley around 2 p.m. on Thursday afternoon.
The Reno Fire Department (RFD) says as of 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 21, the fire was put out and two structures had been destroyed.
62-year-old Lorene Vagts of Reno was pronounced dead at the scene. The cause and manner of death are pending further investigation by the The Washoe County Regional Medical Examiner's Office.
RFD also tells us that an animal in one of the structures died.
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by RFD.