Folks in Carson City can now visit an opioid memorial wall near the office of the Nevada Attorney General.
Each bottle represents an overdose death here in Nevada.
According to state health officials, there were more than 4,000 deaths attributed to drug overdoses involving opioids in Nevada between 2010 and 2019.
The wall will be up through this Friday.
The display was set up in recognition of International Overdose Awareness Day.
If you are struggling with substance abuse - there is help available.
Nevada HOPES in Reno offers free and safe syringe disposal, sterile syringes, overdose education and support groups.
They also have fentanyl strips on hand.
This way people can test their drugs to see if they have traces of the potentially deadly opiate.
“One of the big issues we're seeing now are drugs not from a reputable source are being mixed with fentanyl and they're increasingly causing overdose situations because they're so much stronger and causing such a problem,” says Michelle Wagner, Director of Clinical Services, Northern Nevada HOPES.
HOPES also can give out Narcan which can help reverse an overdose if it does happen -- and potentially save lives.