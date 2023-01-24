Different organizations representing Tahoe are coming together to have a unified message about how to sustain Tahoe and keep it beautiful. While people have wanted to take care of Tahoe for a long time, there was not much collaboration between organizations. Now they want to change that. According to the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency and cell phone data, roughly 15 million people visit Tahoe on an annual basis. It is our job to keep it clean and take care of it.
"We have to come up with solutions that are going to take care of the environment continue to take care of our economy and at the same time benefit those who live here," said representative Amy Berry of the Tahoe Fund.
The Tahoe Fund is just one organization representing Tahoe that is coming together to make this happen. Their main message is to be stewards of the lake and take care of it. Both residents and visitors.
"I think people who live here have a role to play in that we have to be the role models and that people who come to visit Tahoe, they appreciate that and they are in a really special place," said Berry.
The more people that come to the lake, the higher the risk for manmade fires and left out trash.
"It's things like picking up your own garbage, making sure you're traveling up here and are aware of the travel conditions, the road conditions, in the summer making sure you're signed up for any wildfire alerts so you're informed," said representative Kirsten Guinn of the North Tahoe Community Alliance.
You want to be prepared before disaster strikes, and not be stranded when it does. This means have a plan before you travel and bring chains. Look at the weather forecast for the drive there and back. According to different organizations at the panel, Tahoe is doing well bringing people in during the winter and summer seasons. What they want to do is manage it better and bring people in during the spring and fall as well. They hope to have more of a plan come March.
"It's really quite simple we just want people to take care of Tahoe, be good stewards and treat it like you would your own home when you visit it," said representative Julie Reagan of the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency.
Bringing you own water bottle and using tap water is another way you can help out the environment.