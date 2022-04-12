Reno Police say the individual was doing yardwork on behalf of a hired business and OSHA will be running an investigation.
Multiple units with Reno Fire, Reno Police and REMSA all responded to a call about a person on a tree possible electrocuted around 2 p.m. Tuesday.
According to the Battalion Chief on scene, one man was dead when they arrived. Power was temporarily shut down in the area while multiple agencies worked to get the man's body down from the tree on Jasper Lane.
Police say the man was electrocuted after coming into contact with power lines in a tree while he was doing yardwork.
The Reno Fire Department is working an active incident in the West Moana Lane area that has required a temporary shutdown of power.
We appreciate your patience while we work to get power restored as soon as possible. pic.twitter.com/AWlHCCLs7n
NV Energy said that 908 people were without power due to the shutdown, but as of 5 p.m., they're reporting just 73 customers without power. They say it should be back up and running by 5:45 p.m.
The scene is still active as OSHA runs an investigation, so avoid the area if you can.
