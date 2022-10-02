Approximately 1,200 people came out to downtown for the Rock Reno Half Marathon, benefiting the Renown Health Foundation.
Racers had the option to run or walk the 5k, 10k, and half marathon courses.
Participants started at Greater Nevada Field and ran through the streets of Downtown Reno, as well as along the Truckee River.
After the race, a party was held to celebrate the runners with live entertainment and food to purchase.
A portion of the proceeds goes to the Renown Health Foundation.
