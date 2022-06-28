K Corporation has announced that Panera Bread will join The Crossing at Meadowood Square shopping center in the summer of 2023.
Panera Bread will enter the northern Nevada market after searching in the area for 7 years.
The 3,950 square foot project will be a free-standing 2 lane drive thru building next to the Taco Bell, facing Whole Foods Market and Neil Road. After a year of planning, the Panera Bread drive thru construction is scheduled to be completed in the summer of 2023.
“Panera Bread is so excited to open in Reno! We plan to add 60+ jobs at each location and will be baking hot bread daily for our guests. Our plan is to open a handful of Panera Bread Cafes in Reno over the next few years and we look forward to serving our guests salads, soups, sandwiches and our wonderful bakery products,” Richard Alleway, director of real estate and construction of Panera Bread Company.
Panera Bread Company is a chain store of bakery-café fast casual restaurants with over 2,000 locations in 48 states within the United States and Canada.
The company offers everything from pastries and baked goods to pastas, salads, sandwiches, and coffee.
More information on Panera Bread can be found at www.panerabread.com