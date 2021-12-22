Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER WILL RESULT IN MAJOR TRAVEL DISRUPTIONS THROUGH THE HOLIDAY WEEKEND... A series of systems will continue to bring stormy weather to the Sierra, northeast California, and western Nevada. There may be a period with lighter snowfall for the Sierra Friday afternoon before heavy snowfall returns on Christmas Day. However, travel is likely to remain very slow with snow-covered roads and chain requirements quite possible. * Sierra and northeast CA - Winter advisories and warnings are in place... please check those for details. * Western Nevada - Widespread spillover precipitation is possible by Thursday morning. However, snow levels are not forecast to drop to valley floors until Friday morning so any impacts look limited to higher foothills and ranges above 6000-6500 feet. Accumulating snow will then be likely by Friday morning across lower elevations of western Nevada as a colder system moves into the region. The chance for snow and travel headaches will continue through the remainder of the weekend. * Consider alternate routes or adjusting plans if you are traveling for the holidays. This is especially true if you're heading into or out of any Sierra locations where chain controls, long delays, and potential road closures may occur. Monitor the latest weather forecast (weather.gov/reno) and check road conditions routinely (511 for Nevada and 1-800-427-7623 for California) or download the mobile applications NVRoads (Nevada) and Quickmap (California).