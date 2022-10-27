Police say a pedestrian has died after being hit by a car in Reno Monday night.
Police say the unidentified person died on Tuesday.
Officers initially responded to the intersection of South McCarran and Mira Loma Drive around 6:30 p.m. on Monday.
They say the driver of the car involved was turning in the intersection and hit the pedestrian, who police say was unconscious when first responders arrived.
The driver stayed on scene.
The eastbound lanes of Mira Loma were reopened around 10:15 p.m.
The investigation is ongoing and its unknown if speed or impairment were factors in the crash.
Detectives are still looking for witnesses so if you know any information about this crash, you can contact Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.