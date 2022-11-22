The Washoe County coroner has identified the pedestrian hit and killed by a car near Kietzke Lane and Firecreek Crossing early Saturday evening.
The coroner says 81-year-old Lydia Reading of Reno died shortly after arriving at Northern Nevada Sierra Medical Center.
The coroner says she died of blunt force injuries after the 5:15 p.m. incident.
Police say the driver remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation and impairment does not appear to be a factor.
If you have any information that can help authorities, call or text your anonymous tip to Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.