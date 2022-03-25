A petition to recall Washoe County Commission Chair Vaughn Hartung was withdrawn on Friday.
In response, Hartung released this statement through his attorney:
"I am pleased to learn the recall petition has been withdrawn. I look forward to continue working for the people of Washoe County undistracted by this effort. I am proud to serve on the Washoe County Commission, and will continue to do so until the conclusion of my final term through 2024.”
- Vaughn Hartung, Washoe County Commissioner, District 4
Hartung represents District 4, which includes Sparks, Spanish Springs, and Hidden Valley. He was first elected in 2012, and is serving his third and final term on the County Commission. His term expires in two years.
Robert Beadles, the man who paid the $35,000 required for signature verification, will now have that money returned to him. Beadles said Friday that he plans to re-file the petition with new signers as early as next week.
Washoe County also released a statement:
'We are pleased that the petition to recall County Commission Chair Vaughn Hartung has been rescinded by the majority of the petitioners to our Registrar of Voters Office today, March 25. With this issue resolved, Chair Hartung is relieved to be able to focus on the projects and programs that serve residents every day.'
The updated information was filed with the Nevada Secretary of State's Office and notarized.