Reno Police say they've arrested two men in connection with a deadly shooting outside a liquor store last month.
Police arrested 21-year-old Chris Anjel Cruz and 22-year-old Sheevan Arrind Patel on Tuesday.
Both are charged with murder.
The shooting happened at the intersection at Lake and Mill Street on August 29th.
The unidentified victim died on scene.
If you have any information that can help authorities, call or text your anonymous tip to Secret Witness at 775-322-4900. A $5,000 reward is being offered.