Reno Police say they've identified and arrested a suspect believed to have been involved in a shooting at the Reno City Hall earlier this month.
29-year-old Javarion Phillips was arrested thanks to a tip received from Secret Witness.
Phillips is currently a Reno resident, but is a Probation Absconder from the state of Georgia.
During the aforementioned arrest, detectives located evidence of the shooting, and this suspect was arrested for being an Ex Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Discharging a Firearm From a Vehicle and Discharging a Firearm into an Occupied Structure.
Original Story on June 7, 2022:
Police have released photos of a man they say may have been involved in a shooting at Reno City Hall.
Police say the incident happened around 2:30 a.m. Friday near Virginia and 1st Streets.
Police say someone fired at least five rounds into the glass.
Earlier, police released images of a car involved - a possible Nissan sedan, light-colored, maybe silver.
The driver's side-door handle appears to be damaged in the photos.
If you have any information that can help police, call or text your anonymous tip to Secret Witness at 775-322-4900. A $1,000 reward is being offered.