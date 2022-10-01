Police Break Up Multiple Sideshows in Reno and Sparks Last Night

4:23 p.m. UPDATE:
Due to recent local events with street racing and side show performances, the City of Sparks will be closing Victorian Ave. from Pyramid Way to 14th Street.
The closure will begin at about 6 p.m. and will be re-opened on the morning of Sunday October 2, 2022.
The closure will be an attempt to deter anticipated traffic safety concerns to the public.
Reno and Sparks Police responded to multiple sideshow incidents and street takeovers around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 30, 2022.
The initial incident involved several hundred cars and thousands of participants gathered in the Walmart parking lot, at 250 Vista Knoll Parkway. This was happening while the store was open and shoppers were making their way in and out of the store.
Officers say they used a variety of tactics to disperse the crowd and stop it from growing.
Police then followed the group to Mt. Anderson Street and Echo Avenue, where drivers were recklessly driving in the intersection. Law enforcement says tactics were used again at this location to stop people from accessing the area and to disperse the crowd safely.
After that, the group continued to engage in unlawful sideshow activity at two industrial areas in Sparks and Reno.
Sideshow activity was also broken up by police at Virginia Street and 5th Street, as well as at the Target at 6845 Sierra Center Parkway.
This is an initial summary of the violations that night:
- 2 felony arrests
- 10 misdemeanor arrests
- 33 citations
- 14 cars towed
This is a tentative list, as law enforcement is still working to compile information while the investigation is ongoing.
Offenses include reckless driving, hit and run causing bodily injury, weapons violations, and numerous traffic offenses.
The Reno Police Department says "will continue its zero tolerance stance towards individuals who choose to engage in these unlawful activities and assemblies. Our focus will continue to emphasize the safety of the public and officers".
They will be increasing staffing on the night of October 1, to respond to further disturbances.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Reno Police Department's non-emergency line at 775-334-2188. They can also contact secret witness at 775-322-4900.
