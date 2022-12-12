Authorities say they arrested a convicted felon who had more than 60 guns and numerous drugs inside a home.
Reno Police say on Friday, officers and detectives from the Regional Gang Unit got information that 25-year-old Adam Ramirez was trying to sell Xanax pills.
During a subsequent investigation, officers say they found four pounds of fentanyl pills, three pounds of Xanax pills, eight pounds of marijuana, 12 ounces of psilocybin mushrooms, $14,000 in cash, an illegal silencer, and 64 firearms.
They also say several of the guns were stolen.
He was booked into the Washoe County Jail on several charges including Prohibited Person in Possession of Firearm, Possession of Stolen Firearm, Possession of Suppressor, Probation Violation, Trafficking a Controlled Substance, Possession of Controlled Substance for Sales, Possession of Controlled Substance.