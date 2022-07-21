The Reno Police Department has released the name of the man shot dead near Tripp & Patton Drives last November.
The shooting happened at an apartment complex just east of the University of Nevada, just after 10 p.m.
Police say when they arrived on scene, they found 33-year-old Derek Mares of Reno shot to death.
The investigation remains ongoing.
Authorities do not have any suspects in custody at this time but they say there is no threat to the public and they believe this was an isolated incident.
If you have any information that can help authorities, you're asked to call the Reno Police Department's non-emergency line at 775-334-2188. You can also call or text your anonymous tip at Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.