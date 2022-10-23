Police Respond to Fatal Shooting, Appears to Be Self-Defense

Around 4:45 a.m. on October 23, 2022, the Reno Police Department responded to a shooting on South Virginia St near Gentry Way.
When officers got there, they found a male who had been shot. Despite first responders giving medical aid, the subject was pronounced dead at the scene.
Detectives from the robbery/homicide unit responded to the scene and took over the investigation.
All involved parties stayed on scene and are cooperating with the investigation. Reno Police say no arrests were made as the shooting appears to be an act of self-defense.
The incident is still being investigated and anyone with information is asked to call the Reno Police Department's non-emergency number at 775-334-2121.
To send an anonymous tip, you can call or text Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.
(The Reno Police Department assisted with this report.)