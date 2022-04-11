Power is restored to much of northern Nevada. The three outages are under investigation.
---
11:00 PM Update:
NV Energy is currently reporting that 647 customers are without power in Northern Nevada.
They're estimating that a current outage near Battle Mountain affecting 333 customers was caused by a pole or wire in the area that's down. That should be fixed by 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
All other outage causes are under investigation.
--------------------------------------------------------
6:00 PM Update:
More than 1,500 customers are without power across Northern Nevada.
The causes are under investigation.
---------------------------------------------------------
Original Story:
More than 4,400 customers are currently without power across Northern Nevada.
NV Energy reports that the biggest outages are in Washoe, Humboldt counties and Carson City.
The causes are under investigation.
The biggest outage in Washoe County is located in Sparks, and is affecting more 700 customers. Power should be restored by 4 p.m.
More than 1,200 customers are affected in Carson City, with power expected to be restored by 5:30 p.m.
NV Energy says the Humboldt County outage is due to pole-mounted equipment failure. Power should be restored by 6 p.m.