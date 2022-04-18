Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. Gusts for wind prone areas up to 65 mph are possible with ridge gusts around 100 mph. * WHERE...Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties, Surprise Valley California, Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area, Northern Washoe County and Mono County. * WHEN...From 2 PM Monday to 11 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Blowing dust and strong crosswinds may make travel difficult on north-south oriented roads. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Now is the time to secure loose outdoor items such as patio furniture, holiday decorations, and trash cans before winds increase which could blow these items away. The best thing to do is prepare ahead of time by making sure you have extra food and water on hand, flashlights with spare batteries and/or candles in the event of a power outage. &&