Randy Johnson has joined the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network (ACS CAN) as the government relations director in Nevada and Idaho. In this role, Johnson, will lead ACS CAN’s efforts in both states to advance legislation and public policies to reduce cancer. Our mission is ending cancer as we know it, for everyone, through advocacy.
During the upcoming legislative session, Johnson and his team will urge lawmakers to expand access to biomarker testing in Nevada.
In cancer care, biomarkers are often used to help determine the best treatment for a patient. Equitable access to testing will connect patients to the right treatment at the right time. Without action, existing disparities in cancer outcomes by race, ethnicity, income, and geography could increase.
“Cancer has touched all of our lives, and I’m honored to do my part to help advance legislation and policies that will save lives from this horrible disease,” Johnson said. “After losing my father to liver cancer, I do not want anyone to go through that. I want my kids generation to be the last ones to hear the dreaded words, ‘You have Cancer.’ I look forward to working with elected officials, volunteers, community partners and leaders, and organizations across our state to help reduce suffering and death from cancer in Idaho and Nevada.”
Johnson previously worked with ACS CAN as the Grassroots Manager for Idaho and Montana from 2020-2022. Most recently, he served as the Regional Organizing Manager West Region for the ONE Campaign.
Johnson is an Iraq War Veteran and served in the Idaho Army National Guard as a Calvary Scout. He is also a Life Member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #63.
Johnson grew up and attended school in Jerome and describes himself as an avid adventurer and hunter of Idaho’s vast and impressive public lands. He and his wife have been married for 10 years and have two boys.
ACS CAN is the nation’s leading cancer advocacy organization. To contact Johnson or get involved in ACS CAN’s legislative agenda in Nevada and Idaho visit www.fightcancer.org