The Washoe County Sheriff's Office and REMSA partnered together the morning of February 19th, 2022 to host a car inspection event.
It took place at the Sun Valley Neighborhood Center.
Officials assisted with ensuring each family's car seats were installed correctly. They also provided a car seat at no charge for those in need of one.
Officials say these events are held as to remind people of the importance of having the right car seat setup. They add, it can be critical for your kid's safety during a crash.
This event was especially important since car seat laws in the state of Nevada changed on January 1st, 2022.
If you missed this event, REMSA typically does car seat inspections every month. The next one in Reno will be on March 26th, 2022.