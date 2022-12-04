[RENO ACES RELEASE]
From Doctor Strange to SpongeBob SquarePants, Margaritaville, and more, the players and coaching staff wore a wide range of jerseys beyond their standard red, white, and blues during their Pacific Coast League Championship run at Greater Nevada Field.
This season, the Aces partnered with six Reno-area charities, Reno Rodeo Foundation, JOIN Inc., Eddy House, Communities in Schools of Nevada, Northern Nevada Children’s Cancer Foundation, and Disabled American Veterans, with each theme jersey night that included a jersey auction.
After a final tally of each theme-jersey auction, the Reno Aces are proud to announce a total of $22,374.18, with each of the six beneficiary charities receiving $3,729.
“The sense of giving that the Aces fans showcased this year to our charitable partners was remarkable with every dollar raised,” said Reno Aces Community Relations Manager Mary Knezovich. “These jerseys allow the winner to have a one-of-a-kind Reno Aces piece of history, and every winning bid helps the Northern Nevada community.”
Eddy House –
“Eddy House is very grateful to the Reno Aces for donating the proceeds of their jersey auction! Eddy House is Northern Nevada's only shelter serving youth 18 to 24. When youth come to us, they have full access to our wide range of services, including immediate needs such as shelter, food, and showers, as well as case management, workforce development, therapy, and more. This money will help us to continue to provide these services as the demand increases with the cold weather. Thank you!”
Reno Rodeo Foundation –
“What most people don’t realize about the Denim Drive is that 100% of all donations go directly to these children,” said Debby Herman, Reno Rodeo Foundation President. “The support from the Reno Aces will directly benefit our program and the amazing impact the proceeds from the Marvel Jersey auction with have for children who have experienced the unimaginable”
“The Denim Drive program has evolved to providing Reno Rodeo Foundation purchase cards to social works so the kids can pick out their new clothing and hygiene items” said Clara Andriola, Executive Director of the Reno Rodeo Foundation. “Social workers have shared this process gives them a sense of pride, calms their anxiety from the trauma, boosts their confidence and allows them to express their individual style while teaching them crucial life skills that help them feel normal, especially during a time when everything the children know and own has been ripped away from them.”. The Reno Aces generous donation sends a message that someone really cares about them.”
Northern Nevada Children’s Cancer Foundation –
“Northern Nevada is a beautiful place to live because of great community partners like the Reno Aces. Your donation is greatly appreciated, and more important than ever, it offers Help, Hope, and Courage to families from the moment their child is diagnosed through survivorship. The Northern Nevada Children’s Cancer Foundation can provide services to ensure local families can overcome the financial and emotional burdens of a childhood cancer diagnosis. In the last 20 years, our foundation has provided over $7 million in direct financial assistance to local children. Your support helps assist approximately 120 children with needs such as medical, household, educational, and travel expenses related to treatment. We can provide this support because of donors like you. We appreciate the Reno Aces and recognize the significant impact of their donation. Thank you for helping make a difference for our youngest cancer warriors and their families.”
Communities in Schools of Nevada –
“We’re grateful that the Reno Aces and the Aces fans help put the “Communities” in our name through the jersey auction event! With the funds raised through this generous donation, we are able to continue our work in helping the almost 9,000 students in 13 schools throughout Washoe County by eliminating barriers to staying in school and graduating. Thank you to everyone who bid and won!”
The Reno Aces theme-jersey auctions will return in 2023, with the first one set for May, and additional auctions will run on select Saturdays throughout the season.
Baseball returns to Greater Nevada Field on Friday, March 31st, as the Reno Aces 2023 Opening Day will include a battle against their Silver State rivals, the Las Vegas Aviators, Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics. To purchase tickets or for more information about the Reno Aces, visit www.renoaces.com.