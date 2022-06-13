[RENO ACES RELEASE]
For the fifth consecutive season, the Reno Aces will be hosting Pride Night at Greater Nevada Field on Thursday, June 16, in conjunction with Our Center.
In planning the festivities, the club has been working with local organizations Label 3 Athletics, Northern Nevada Pride, and Our Center, all of whom will have tables on the concourse on gameday for fans to learn more from.
Additionally, special Pride-inspired t-shirts will be on-sale in the Biggest Little Team Shop for purchase.
The club’s social media channels will feature a rainbow “A” as its profile picture throughout June, which was proclaimed as “Pride Month” by President Clinton and then expanded by President Obama in 2011.
The Aces return to action at Greater Nevada Field for a six-game homestand against the Oklahoma City Dodgers, Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers, starting Tuesday, June 14.
