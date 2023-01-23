Element Reno Experience District, the newest lifestyle hotel at the heart of Reno’s arts and entertainment scene, has officially opened its doors. The 170-key hotel features an unencumbered view of Mt. Rose and the city’s skyline, all contributing to the immersive lifestyle that Reno Experience District provides.
Element Hotels, part of Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of 30 hotel brands, has redefined the longer stay experience designed for today’s healthy, active traveler. With a philosophy centered around wellness and sustainability, Element was a natural fit for Reno Experience District featuring an outdoor-inspired design.
“Element Hotels is pleased to make its debut in Reno within the vibrant Reno Experience District,” said Matthew Boettcher, Vice President, Distinctive Select Brands. “Designed for travelers who want to maintain a balanced lifestyle while on the road, Element was built on the belief that healthy living can be reflected through a sustainable hotel experience paired with residential style amenities. Element Reno Experience District enables guests to feel well-rested and restored, whether they are checking in for a short visit or a longer stay.”
“Through the Element Hotel, Reno Experience District is extending the opportunity to sample life in our community to travelers looking for the culture, adventure and fun,” explains Frank T. Suryan Jr., Chairman and CEO of Lyon Living. “We’re looking forward to welcoming those visiting the area, whether it be for business or pleasure.”
Hotel amenities at the Element Reno Experience District include a rooftop swimming pool, hot tub and fire pit, 1,820 square feet of functional meeting space, a lobby bar, an outdoor patio complete with a barbecue grill, and electric vehicle charging stations.
Each guest room features full tile showers, kitchenettes and access to guest laundry. For large families or small corporate travel, the brand’s innovative Studio Commons are available for reservation. This room type is the first in the industry to blend the convenience of a hotel room with the flexibility and comfort of a home rental.
The hotel lobby also includes a full-service bar, dining services, and the Restore pantry open to anyone visiting Reno Experience District. “Element Hotel’s beautiful full-service bar is an exciting addition for our current residents and guests looking for a place to unwind,” says Kyle Suryan, Managing Partner at Lyon Living. “With the anticipated opening of Hub Coffee Roasters and Heyday Barber Co. this spring, Reno Experience District is poised to become Reno’s newest epicenter of entertainment.”
