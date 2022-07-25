Crews with the Reno Fire Department and NV Energy responded to a trailer park in south Reno due to a report of a gas leak.
The leak was reported on the 12,900 block of South Virginia Street around 3:00 p.m. Monday,
Officials say someone drove over a cone which was covering a ponytail gas line.
Gas leaked for a short amount of time before NV Energy crews arrived on scene.
Once NV Energy arrived, the gas line was shut off.
Residents at trailer park was evacuated but have since been allowed to return.