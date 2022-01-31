The Reno Housing Authority Board of Commissioners’ 2022 emphasis involves new ideas and expanding opportunities. While no development project is guaranteed, the Reno Housing Authority (RHA) has submitted an offer on the former Bonanza Inn and has submitted a letter of intent for a long-shuttered hotel at 450 N. Arlington Ave.
RHA says this isn't the only area they are looking at, but the downtown area is of particular interest.
Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve said, “The Reno Housing Authority is uniquely situated to help our area’s most vulnerable populations secure affordable housing. They’re one of the top rated housing authorities in the nation and are excellent at what they do.”
Funding is a key factor in any development RHA takes, but the organization is excited that with the potential influx of American Rescue Plan Act funds from local and state municipalities, affordable housing developments can come to fruition.
“There’s a tremendous need for affordable housing in Washoe County,” said Schieve, “and I’m proud to be part of the RHA board that is aggressively going after this funding, truly thinking outside the box to help solve a major issue in our community. This potential funding is a huge asset and provides a unique opportunity to help those in need.”
The RHA currently owns and manages more than 1,000 affordable housing units in Washoe County and manages another 3,000 Housing Choice Vouchers.
In concert with its Washoe Affordable Housing Corporation subsidiary, the RHA helps ensure nearly 9,000 Nevadans have a place to call home.
“We may never see this historic type of funding again in Nevada,” said RHA Executive Director Amy Jones, “and our entire staff appreciates the commissioners’ commitment to this extremely important work.”