The Reno Police Department recently conducted a D.U.I saturation patrol in an effort to make roadways safer.
Seven officers worked throughout the afternoon and night of Saturday, April 9 2022 and were solely responsible for locating impaired drivers.
During the course of this event, officers made 44 stops for suspected impaired driving. During those investigations 9 people were arrested for driving under the influence and one arrest for a misdemeanor warrant.
The Reno Police Department would like to remind the public to always have a sober driver and never get behind the wheel if you are impaired.
This DUI saturation event was funded by the State of Nevada Department of Public Safety/ Office of Traffic Safety.
(Reno Police assisted in this story.)