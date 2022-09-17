With the assistance of a grant provided by the Nevada Office of Traffic Safety, the Reno Police Department Traffic Section conducted a Motorcycle Safety Operation on Thursday.
Six officers conducted this safety operation in areas with high traffic volume throughout the city.
Officers focused on aggressive drivers through these areas and hazardous driving by motorcyclists.
The operation ended with three arrests for driving under the influence. Officers also issued 18 citations, gave two warnings and towed three vehicles.
Nevada state laws require motorcyclists to wear a DOT helmet and possess a motorcycle license endorsement.
The Reno Police Department, Nevada Department of Public Safety, Office of Traffic Safety advises to be aware, be alert and watch your speed.
More information about the law and safe behaviors for both pedestrians and drivers is available on the Zero Fatalities website at www.ZeroFatalitiesNV.com/pedestrian.