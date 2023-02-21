Reno Police are investigating a fatal stabbing that occurred in the North Valleys.
The stabbing occurred in the area of Red Baron Blvd. and Soft Winds Dr. around noon on Sunday, February 19.
The Washoe County Regional Medical Examiner’s Office tells us the victim currently identified as a 14-year-old girl was pronounced dead after being transported to a local hospital.
The Medical Examiner's Office also says the cause of death was a stab wound to the chest.
KTVN 2 News has contacted the mother of the victim who told us her 14-year-old daughter was being bullied.
The family says the victim was a student at North Valleys High School and that the perpetrator was another student.
We have reached out multiple times to Reno Police and the Washoe County District Attorney's Office for more information.
