Reno Police say they issued 16 citations last weekend in an effort to crack down on drag racing and sideshows.
Officers say the 16 citations were for speeding, required insurance and registration, and for equipment violations. They also arrested three people for DUI, equipment violations and reckless driving. Three cars were towed and one investigation is ongoing for felony elduing.
Police say many businesses were impacted by the weekend's events. Property owners can assist the Reno Police Department by posting no trespassing warnings which meet the requirements of NRS 207.200. Proper posting will allow officers to enforce trespassing violations.
Participants of these events can face a fine of up to $1,000 or misdemeanor charges.
If you have any information that can help authorities, call or text your anonymous tip to Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.
ORIGINAL STORY:
The Reno Police Department is seeing a growing trend in our community. It involves large gatherings of people in parking lots, cul-de-sacs and other open areas where drivers spin their cars and trucks in circles. The gatherings are known as sideshows.
"What's known as sideshows or street takeovers is another name they go by where, basically, you're just showing up and taking a piece of property and having a party," Lt. Michael Browett, Reno Police Department Traffic Section said.
Browett says these gatherings are dangerous and destructive. That is why RPD is going to add resources and crack down on sideshows participants and spectators.
"They're dangerous, people are making poor choices and it's leading to people getting hurt, in addition to the property damage it's causing," Browett said.
Last weekend, officers arrived at one of the sideshows. The crowd was not very accepting of their presence.
"When the officer came into the area, they were met with some projectiles thrown towards them, so they backed out of the area, waited for additional officers to arrive," Browett said. "As those additional officers started to arrive, those that were engaging in this sideshow at the end of Trademark realized that law enforcement presence was coming."
That is when many of them decided to leave. Browett said one of them ran a stop sign, collided with another car and rolled, ejecting the driver and passenger.
"Fortunately, for both of those occupants, they only sustained minor injuries but this is a good example of why we're discouraging participation in these types of events," Browett said.
We talked to one spectator who wanted to remain anonymous. He says the events are like big parties but he disagrees that they are dangerous.
"I think it's pretty damn fun," the spectator said. "It's like something you've never seen before. You never know what's going to happen. People are really worried about it being dangerous, but in reality, it's not all that dangerous unless you're really, really stupid. You've just got to know what to look out for."
The spectator says officers have arrived at sideshows before and have not enforced the law.
"They show up and they sit far away and don't really do much," the spectator said. "They kind of just turn on their lights and sit there. They say they're cracking down on it but they haven't really done anything to really take action. They're kind of just doing the same thing over and over again. It's a dead end."
Browett says RPD understands the history of car enthusiasts in Reno and says those are not the target of the crackdowns. It is trying to break up illegal street racing and sideshows.
"There's going to be zero tolerance," Browett said. "The idea here is to make this not fun anymore because it's not fun. It's causing damage."
"It's not really about the cars," the spectator said. "It's about the activity. People don't really care about the cars as much as the do the culture."
Browett says it is not just the drivers who can face charges. Spectators could also be cited for being there.
"I would recommend that you not be sitting there watching in the first place," Browett said. "If you're there, you're spectating and you'll be charged appropriately."
