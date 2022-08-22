Officers say they issued dozens of citations during the latest effort to crack down on illegal street racing and sideshows.
Citations from Friday night’s joint operation included reckless driving/speed contest, trick driving, speeding, and equipment violations.
One unidentified person was arrested for driving under the influence and a second for an outstanding misdemeanor warrant.
Authorities say two cars were impounded.
The joint operation included the Sparks Police Department, Reno Police Department and the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office.
Participants of these events can face a fine of up to $1,000 or misdemeanor charges.
If you have any information that can help authorities, call or text your anonymous tip to Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.