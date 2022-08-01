Regional authorities arrested more than 15 people this weekend in connection with illegal street racing and sideshows.
On July 29th, 2022 from about 8 P.M. until 3 A.M, the Reno Police Department, Sparks Police Department, Nevada State Police, and Washoe County Sheriff’s Office conducted the joint operation in the Truckee Meadows.
The operation involved 77 officers and other staff including traffic officers, patrol officers, motor officers, the Sheriff’s Office R.A.V.E.N. unit, and City of Reno Dispatch.
Authorities say as a result of the joint operation, the following enforcement actions were taken:
16 Arrests - 7 for DUI, 4 for Speed Contest, 1 for Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle, 1 for Felony Eluding, and 3 warrant arrests.
128 Cited Violations – Officers issued a number of citations (approximately 75) for various misdemeanor and traffic offenses. Of note, 23 individuals were issued citations for Spectating a Speed Contest which occurred on Trademark Drive. Other commonly cited offenses included reckless driving, speeding, registration and insurance violations, and equipment violations.
5 cars were towed.
The operation was partially funded by the State of Nevada, Office Traffic Safety Joining Forces Program.
(Reno Police Department contributed to this report.)