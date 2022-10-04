5:49 p.m. Update:
Carol has been located safe and she checks okay.
--------------------------------------------------
Original Story:
Police need your help finding an 80-year-old Reno woman last seen entering the Silver Legacy Casino Monday afternoon.
Carol Lynne Lara is white, approximately 5'9" tall, 170 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a black long sleeve t-shirt, black leggings or pants, and tie-dye open toe slide sandals.
She uses a rolling walker with a black seat.
Police say she suffers from dementia and is an insulin dependent diabetic. They say she also does not have her identification, cell phone or insulin with her.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Reno Police Department's non-emergency line at 775-334-2188. You can also call or text your anonymous tip to Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.