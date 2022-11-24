UPDATE: Reno Police say a woman who went missing earlier this week has been found and has checked ok.
The Reno Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing 56-year-old woman.
Her name is Sandra Hendrix. She is 5'4 and weighs 220 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.
Sandra was last seen on November 23, 2022 at 10:30 p.m. Police say she was at a friend's house in south Reno.
Sandra's car is also missing. It's a gray 2006 Chevrolet Suburban with the Nevada license plate 496U62.
If you see Sandra or know of her whereabouts, please contact Reno Police at 775-334-2188, or your local law enforcement agency.
You can also send an anonymous tip to Secret Witness by calling 775-322-4900.
(The City of Reno assisted in this report.)