The Sam's Club on Kietzke Lane was vandalized late Tuesday night, and police say the person that did it is still at large.
According to Reno Police, they don't know if this was an attempted burglary or just vandalism.
But the suspect acted alone.
No merchandise was taken and they don't actually believe the suspect even stepped inside the store.
They had no other information on the suspect.
And Sam’s Club remains open for their regular scheduled hours.
If you have any information that can help authorities, call or text your anonymous tip to Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.