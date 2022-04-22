The Reno + Sparks Chamber of Commerce recently announced a partnership with the Northern Nevada Literacy Council to offer citizenship classes to employees of local businesses at no cost.
The ten-week course is set to begin on Monday, May 2 and continue through mid-July. with classes being held Monday through Thursday evenings from 6-7:30 p.m. in the Chamber’s offices at 4065 S. Virginia St. (except on federal holidays that occur in that time span).
The class is open to anyone who wishes to obtain U.S. citizenship, and the curriculum – created and facilitated by NNLC instructors and staff – is designed to prepare participants for multiple components of the citizenship process, including the interview.
The program also equips participants with literacy and civic knowledge.
“The Chamber is proud to introduce employees to the privileges of U.S. citizenship and to help them attain their professional and personal goals,” said Ann Silver, CEO of the Reno + Sparks Chamber.
The program has been funded by a grant from Nevada Humanities for which the Northern Nevada Literacy Council is the lead entity.
For further information and registration, call the Northern Nevada Literacy Council at (775) 356-1007 or email Vanessa Dunn, NNLC Outreach Coordinator here: vanessad@nnlc.org